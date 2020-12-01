1/1
John D. VanPatten
1923 - 2020
John D. VanPatten, age 97, passed away at Majestic Care in Fort Wayne, Ind., on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
John D. was a lifelong resident of Litchfield, living in the same house for 62 years until medical issues compelled his move closer to family.
He was born August 21, 1923, to John L. and Iva (Gundrum) VanPatten. John D. proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon his return and his recovery from disabling injuries, he married Clara "Tootie" Lambright in September 1947. She preceded him in death in 1999.
John D. was an active member in the Litchfield post of the American Legion and a life member of the Big 9 Sportsman's Club in Pulaski. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his property "Up North." He enjoyed watching sports, especially U of M football and MSU basketball.
John D. is survived by his son, John H. (Buck) VanPatten and his wife Laura of South Whitley, Ind.; two grandchildren, John N. (Kelly) VanPatten of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Jennifer N. VanPatten of Avon, Ind.; a great-grandchild, Parker E. VanPatten; his beloved "Grand-dog" Mick; and two brothers, Kenneth M. VanPatten of Williamston and Russel E. (Sharon) VanPatten of Birch Run.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Dallyce J. Gross.
In the interest of public health and safety, a private family funeral service will be held. Family and friends are invited to view a live webcast of the service at 2 p.m. December 3, 2020, by visiting the tribute wall of John's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. The family will receive friends for visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield. In compliance with current regulations, no more than 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 1, 2020.
