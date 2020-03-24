|
John Edgar "Ed" Fish, of Jerome, Michigan, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home under the loving care of his family and Henry Ford Allegiance Home Hospice. He was born May 5, 1953, in Jackson, Michigan the son of John and Helen (Hurley) Fish.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Fish, whom he married on July 26, 1975. He is also survived by four children, James (Trudy) Stump of Cadillac, MI, Melissa (Jason) Stump-Perkins of South Bend, IN, Joni (John) Baker of Jerome, MI and LaVera (Dr. Ed Kabara) Fish of Jackson, MI; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Trumble of Jerome, MI, Almeda Clark of Cement City, MI, Sue Denning of Jerome, MI and Cheryl (Jon) Rayburn of Lambertville, MI; many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Clyde Fish.
Ed was a musician and singer for many years throughout his life, playing and singing in several different bands in the area. And his favorite group was "Sweet Harmony". He enjoyed being a "Back-Yard Mechanic" who could fix anything and he helped a lot of people throughout his lifetime. Ed served on the Jerome Community Building Committee and he lead the fight to keep the building in the community through 12 years of fundraising. He was also a former volunteer Fire Fighter for over 10 years through the Moscow Township Fire Department and he was a former Police Officer through the Somerset Township Police Department.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Ed's life will be announced at a later date. At Ed's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020