|
|
John F. Havins, 93, of Hillsdale, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. He was born November 18, 1925 in Long Beach, California to Henry & DeLancy (Bedford) Havins. John was married December 16, 1950 to Carol Innis and she survives.
John was a marketing executive for Mobil Oil Corporation. He was a graduate of Ventura High School and Fresno State University. John was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving his country during WWII. John was an avid golfer and a past member of the Dallas Athletic Club, the Detroit Golf Club and the Hillsdale Golf & Country Club.
Surviving besides his wife Carol of nearly 69 years are three daughters, Lynn (Dr. Ben) DiVito of Williamsburg, VA, Susan (John) Coyle of Sterling Heights, MI and Jill (Dr. John) Taylor of Hillsdale, seven grandchildren, Erin Coyle, Charles (Leigh) Coyle, Molly (Ken) Abbott, Julia DiVito & Ben Hodapp, Mark (Ashley) DiVito, Katie (Luke) Nolan and Carly (Brad) Rumsey and 6 great-grandchildren; twin sisters, Jean Foye and Joan Doal, both of Ventura, CA.
Private family graveside funeral services with military honors for John Havins will be held at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jonesville American Legion or the .
For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019