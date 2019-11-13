|
|
John H. Davis, age 70, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born August 30, 1949 in Hudson to Harold and Helen (Chism) Davis.
John was a lifelong Hillsdale resident and he worked as a butcher and meat cutter at Muleys Meat Market. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all types of animals.
Survivors include his father, Harold Davis; daughter, Kam (James) Thompson; son, Christopher (Patrice) Davis; four grandchildren, Kaylee, Kourtney, Austin and Katelin; one great-granddaughter, Harper Grace; two sisters, Deborah Wasnich and Kimberly (Neal) Hershiser and four brothers, Jim (Ann) Davis, Phil Davis, Jeff (Lori) Davis and Tom (Suzanne) Davis.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Helen; sister, Diane and nephew, Thomas.
Memorial services for John Davis will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Mike Prince and Pastor Linn Otto officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019