John Hurley Chambers (Jack) passed away on April 15, 2019 in Coldwater. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on November 27, 1925 to parents John W. and Edith (Hurley) Chambers.
John joined the Navy in 1944 and served in Saipan doing construction for the Seabees until he was honorably discharged in 1946.
When he returned, he married the love of his life, Geraldine Barnhart, on his birthday in 1946. For the next 50 years he owned and operated J&G Electric Motor Repair.
His hobbies included camping, square dancing, playing cards, woodworking and for 30 years he was a Western Square Dance caller.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, Darlene (David) Sutton, Denise (George) Truscott; son, Douglas (Carol Biers) Chambers; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Elmer, Donald, and Clare (Herbie); sister, Mary Lou.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Pulaski Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Edward Knauss officiating.
Lauer Family Funeral Homes in Concord has been entrusted to care for the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019