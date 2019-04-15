Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Family Funeral Homes
116 South Main Street
Concord, MI 49237
517-524-8224
Resources
More Obituaries for John Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hurley "Jack" Chambers


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Hurley "Jack" Chambers Obituary
John Hurley Chambers (Jack) passed away on April 15, 2019 in Coldwater. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on November 27, 1925 to parents John W. and Edith (Hurley) Chambers.
John joined the Navy in 1944 and served in Saipan doing construction for the Seabees until he was honorably discharged in 1946.
When he returned, he married the love of his life, Geraldine Barnhart, on his birthday in 1946. For the next 50 years he owned and operated J&G Electric Motor Repair.
His hobbies included camping, square dancing, playing cards, woodworking and for 30 years he was a Western Square Dance caller.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, Darlene (David) Sutton, Denise (George) Truscott; son, Douglas (Carol Biers) Chambers; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Elmer, Donald, and Clare (Herbie); sister, Mary Lou.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Pulaski Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Pastor Edward Knauss officiating.
Lauer Family Funeral Homes in Concord has been entrusted to care for the family.
Please share condolences at www.lauerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now