Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Ruden


1940 - 2019
John J. Ruden Obituary
John J. Ruden, 79, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 14, 1940 in Sturgis, Mi to Anton & Anna (Salwoitis) Ruden. John was married October 29, 1960 to Barbara Preston and she survives.

John was a retired Industrial Arts teacher and coach from the Jonesville Community Schools. He was a graduate of Centerville High School and earned a Masters in Education from Western Michigan University where he played and excelled in football at the university. John was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.

Surviving besides his wife Barbara are four children, Shannen Housler and Gary Plencner of Portage, Joseph Ruden & Rita Aguilar of Camden, Todd (Shelly) Ruden of Coldwater and Amy (Kam) Fortner of Bloomington, IN.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Darlene) Ruden of Centerville.

John was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Al, Ann and Joan; and a grandson, Cameron.

Funeral services for John Ruden will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Private family interment will take place at Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday From 5-8 PM with a rosary being recited Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
