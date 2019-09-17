|
|
John J. Ruden, 79, of Jonesville, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1940 in Sturgis, Mi to Anton & Anna (Salwoitis) Ruden. John was married October 29, 1960 to Barbara Preston and she survives.
John was a retired Industrial Arts teacher and coach from the Jonesville Community Schools. He was a graduate of Centerville High School and earned a Masters in Education from Western Michigan University where he played and excelled in football at the university. John was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He also enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.
Surviving besides his wife Barbara are four children, Shannen Housler and Gary Plencner of Portage, Joseph Ruden & Rita Aguilar of Camden, Todd (Shelly) Ruden of Coldwater and Amy (Kam) Fortner of Bloomington, IN.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jim (Darlene) Ruden of Centerville.
John was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Al, Ann and Joan; and a grandson, Cameron.
Funeral services for John Ruden will be Thursday, September 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hillsdale with Fr. David Reamsnyder as celebrant. Private family interment will take place at Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday From 5-8 PM with a rosary being recited Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to . For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019