John N. McCracken, 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born July 1, 1936 in Wyoming Township, Michigan to George and Muriel (Williams) McCracken. John married LaVonna Kimble on July 16, 1955 and she preceded him in death in 2007.
John graduated from North Adams High School in 1954. He served his country in the United States Marine Corp for eight years. He was a lifelong member of Bible Baptist Church in North Adams and the Odd Fellows Lodge from 1968 until it closed in 1982. John enjoyed hunting, fishing and writing poetry including one piece he had published. He was a jack-of-all trades and was willing to help the family with anything he could. John also enjoyed taking people out to eat.
Survivors include one son, Mark McCracken of Hillsdale; sister, Sally of Coldwater and two granddaughters, Amanda McCracken and Megan (Adam) Hill and their mother, Martha and one great-grandson, all of Tennessee.
In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; son, John; two sisters, Grace and Doris; four brothers, Donald, Russell, George, and Kenneth and his beloved dog, Rascal.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family funeral services for John McCracken will take place at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment will take place at Northlawn Cemetery in North Adams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bible Baptist Church of North Adams or the Greater Hillsdale Humane Society. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 1, 2020