John P. Stanhope


1963 - 2019
John P. Stanhope Obituary
John Perry Stanhope, 56, of Jonesville, passed away July 8, 2019 at Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson. He was born May 19, 1963 in Dickson Tennessee to Jack and Lily Tucker, and she survives. John married Connie Bennett and she also survives.
A celebration of life for John Stanhope will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the home of Blanche West, 3751 Genesee Rd., Jonesville, MI 49250. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 10, 2019
