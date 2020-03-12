|
John Richard "Jack" Dryer, 87, of Hillsdale, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 14, 1932 in Cadmus, Michigan to Guy & Gladys (Upton) Dryer. Jack was married September 4, 1954 to Ila M. Seewer and she preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2019.
Jack retired from Marathon Oil, he was an oil field supervisor. He was a graduate of Hillsdale High School and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Jack was a member of the Bankers Baptist Church. He was a former Boy Scout Leader, the Hillsdale Garden Club and the Baw Beese Chiefs Camping Club. Jack enjoyed caring for his property, especially the campground area.
Surviving are two daughters, Marney (Jerry) Kast of Jerome and Kathy (Marvin) Childrey of Concord; five grandchildren, Lisa (Brennon) Balcom, Ryan Kast, Josh (Korynne) Kast, Joel (Erin) Childrey and Jon (Colleen) Childrey; three great-grandchildren, Ila & Maggie Childrey and Carter Kast; and a sister-in-law, Mary Rose Dryer.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ila and four siblings, Harland in infancy, Donald, Earl and Russell Dryer.
Funeral service for Jack Dryer will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Mr. Jerry Kast and Pastor Bob Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow at Bankers Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 5-8 PM, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bankers Baptist Church, Kimball Camp or the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020