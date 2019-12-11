|
John Raymond Pate, 74, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. He was born April 9, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to Ben and Frances (Hawley) Pate. He married Mary Moyer on August 31, 1968 and she survives.
Funeral services for John Pate will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield with Rev. Dr. Gerald Spoor officiating. Interment will follow at Mosherville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring (formerly Great Lakes Hospice). For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019