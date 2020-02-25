|
John Wesley Little Jr., age 79, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born December 27, 1940 in Montpelier, Ohio to John Wesley and Ruth Ella (Estes) Little Sr. John married Phyllis Clark on February 28, 1961 and she preceded him in death on April 25, 1997.
John was formerly employed at Addison Products in Jonesville and later retired from Corning in Quincy. He enjoyed racing stock cars at Butler Speedway, canoeing, camping and being outdoors on the farm.
Survivors include three children, Dawn (Dan) Childs of Jonesville, Darrel Gratz of Cypress, Texas and William Little of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Timothy John Little and nine siblings, Helen Malone, Mary Ladd, William Little, Russell Little, Doris Engle, Maxine Johns, Kenneth Little, Margaret Johns and Josephine Little.
Memorial services for John Little Jr. will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor David Wruck officiating. Interment will take place at a later date at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Perennial Park Senior Center. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences for the family.
