John W. Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John William "Jack" Patterson, age 77, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sand Lake Valley Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation, with social distancing allowing 10 people per room for indoor gatherings, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
A full obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of Hillsdale Daily News.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved