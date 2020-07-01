Or Copy this URL to Share

John William "Jack" Patterson, age 77, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sand Lake Valley Cemetery in Hillsdale. The family will receive friends for visitation, with social distancing allowing 10 people per room for indoor gatherings, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

A full obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of Hillsdale Daily News.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store