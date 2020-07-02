John William "Jack" Patterson, age 77, of Hillsdale, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice in Jackson.
He was born November 1, 1942, in Cleveland, the son of Georgia (Moore) and George Bice. Jack married Nancy Halladay on September 8, 1974 and she survives.
Jack graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1960. For many years, he worked as a self-employed auto mechanic. After a life-changing knee injury, Jack went on to graduate from the University of Toledo in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
He was formerly employed at Simpson Industries, Hillsdale Tool and later retired as the Product Development Engineer Manager for Metaldyne. Jack also formerly owned "Patterson's Garage" in Sandusky, Ohio, where he specialized in Corvette restoration. His background in auto mechanics led him to become a pioneer in the automobile industry, being one of seven vibration dampener engineers in the country where he holds 13 automotive design patents. Jack was a born-again Christian who loved his family and lived his life by fundamental Bible principles. He also enjoyed collecting antiques with his wife and bird watching in his later years, and his pet cat, Gracie.
In addition to his wife, Nancy Jean Patterson, Jack is survived by four children, Cherese Lin Weaver of Blacksburg, Virginia, Lonna Beth (George) Hoffman of Vermilion, Ohio, Eric Tyler Patterson of Brooklyn, Michigan, and Heather Maureen Roslington of Florida; five grandchildren, Rachel Weaver, Anna Weaver, Garrett Hoffman, Serena Hoffman, and Kierston (Chris) Henderson, three great-grandchildren, and three siblings, Susan Stein of Marble, Pennsylvania, Frederick Bice of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Louise Toris of Port Clinton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Deborah Patterson, son-in-law, David Weaver, and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Stein, Daniel Toris, and Frederick Halladay.
Graveside funeral services for John "Jack" Patterson will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sand Lake Valley Cemetery in Hillsdale with Pastor Gene McClellan officiating. The family will receive friends for a visitation with social distancing allowing 10 people per room for indoor gatherings 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. today, July 2 at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility (140 W. Mechanic Road, Hillsdale, MI, 49242). Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences.