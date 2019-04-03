|
Joseph A. Calvin, age 55, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born in Taylor, Michigan on August 17, 1963
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Joseph Calvin at this time. Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Joseph Calvin. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
