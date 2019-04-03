Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Calvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Calvin


1963 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Joseph A. Calvin Obituary
Joseph A. Calvin, age 55, of Jonesville, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born in Taylor, Michigan on August 17, 1963
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Joseph Calvin at this time. Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family of Joseph Calvin. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.