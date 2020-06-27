Joseph Johnathan Lathers, 83, died on June 23rd , after a long illness. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 2:00 at Freedom Farm Bible Church in Pittsford, followed by internment at the Jerome Cemetery.



He was born on October 21, 1936, in Garden City, Michigan, the youngest of seven children of Henry and Jesse Lathers. He was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. He married the love of his life, Sharon Mayo, on June 13, 1964. They had one son, David, who predeceased John on April 7, 2020. John was a Marine who served in Guam, He worked as a tool and die maker, a volunteer firefighter in Moscow, and a jail guard at Hillsdale County Jail. He also often broadcasted on WPCJ, Freedom Farm's Christian radio station.



John is survived by his wife, Sharon, his sister Elizabeth, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

