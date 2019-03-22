|
|
|
Joseph John Brant Jr., 82, of Reading and formerly of Munising, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his home. He was born April 30, 1936 in Munising, He married Carolyn "Gay" Cauchon on July 10, 1954, and she survives.
Funeral services for Joseph Brant will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Reading United Methodist Church with Pastor Deb Cole officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home – George White Chapel in Reading. Private family interment will be held at a later date in Munising.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More