Joseph L. Cisneros Jr.
Joseph, L. Cisneros Jr., passed away on June 12, 2020, after a short illness at the age of 54.

Loving and adored son of Donna and the late Joseph Cisnerso. Dear brother of John Cisneros. Predeceased by his maternal grandparents Cliff and Mary Easton, his uncle Dan and grandma Carolyn Guise. Joe graduated from Hillsdale Senior High and worked at the Troy Marriot for a number of years. Joe enjoyed Karate, Star Trek, his dog Scoop and an "adopted" Shetland pony named Rusty. Joe was a wonderful son, brother and a friend to all. He will be missed dearly and remembered forever.

Visitation Friday June 19 from 10am until time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
June 19, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
