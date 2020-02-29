|
Josephine "Josie" Esther Wineland, 99, of Quincy, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale.
She was born December 7, 1920 in Brooklyn, MI to Percy and Nina (Stewart) Tilden. She married Arnold Wineland on March 17, 1941 and he preceded her in death in 1987.
Funeral services for Josephine Wineland will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Interment will follow at Fisher Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020