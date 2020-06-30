Joyce A. Swindell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann Swindell, age 66, of Waldron, passed away June 25, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson.
In accordance with Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Church of Christ, Waldron. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved