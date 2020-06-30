Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce Ann Swindell, age 66, of Waldron, passed away June 25, 2020, at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson.

In accordance with Joyce's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Church of Christ, Waldron. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store