Joyce C. Baker, age 92, of Hillsdale, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born October 4, 1928 in Woodbridge Township, Michigan to Orville and Letha (Hinkle) Powers. Joyce married Elton Baker on August 9, 1947 and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2007.



There will be no services or calling hours at this time for Joyce Baker. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

