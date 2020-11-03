Joyce E. Dyer, age 83, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility with her family at her side. She was born May 18, 1937 in Jonesville to Claude "Ducky" and Florence (Miller) Drake.
Joyce graduated from Jonesville High School in 1955. She was employed at Kline Tool in Jonesville for 34 years. Joyce was an avid reader and MSU Spartan fan. She enjoyed playing cards, crafting, watching old movies and baking with her family. Joyce dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life.
Survivors include two daughters, Claudia Robison of Saranac Lake, New York and Suzanna Vargas (Mark) of Jonesville; four grandchildren, Ricky Vargas (Donna), Samantha Peak (Jon), Timmy Vargas (Brandy) and William Bump; five great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carmen, Elena, Amora, Axel and one on the way; brother, Jerry Drake (Bonnie) of Jonesville and many extended friends and family who will miss her dearly. The family of Joyce Dyer wishes to thank Dr. Kimball and the staff of the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility for the care and love they showed Joyce.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; son, Frederick Robison; son-in-law, Joseph Vargas; two great-granddaughters, Abigail and Sadie; sister, Jean Beebe and her companion, Ed Webb.
A celebration of life service for Joyce Dyer will be held in the summer of 2021. Private family interment will take place at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Life Enrichment Department of the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility or a charity of the donor's choice
