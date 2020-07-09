1/
Joyce Horner
1945 - 2020
Joyce Horner, age 74, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 passed away her at home surrounded by her family. Joyce was born October 24, 1945 in Maine to Charlie and Suzy Payne. Joyce was employed at Gampco retiring in 2008. Joyce enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening and especially looked forward to her phone conversations with her daughter.

Joyce is survived by her partner Vicki Sattler of Waldron; two sons, Robert (Mandy) Cowand of Arizona, and Benny Cowand of Arizona; a daughter, Dawn (Benny) Falls of Arizona; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Joyce is preceded by her parents.

At Joyce's request her body has been donated to science and there are no service planned at this time. You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhom.com. Arrangements under the direction of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
