Joyce J. Schilling
1932 - 2020
Joyce Jean Schilling, age 88, of Addison, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 7, 1932, in Addison, to Martin H. and Allaseba C. (Tuttle) Ruoff. Joyce married Harry Ray Schilling on October 1, 1950, in Addison, and he survives.
She lived all her life in the Addison area. She graduated from Addison High School in 1950. She was a homemaker all her married life. Joyce was a member of North Adams Lions Club. She was on the Addison bowling league and the mixed bowling league. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and she was a Girl Scouts leader and Cub Scouts leader.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Harry, are two daughters, Sheryl (Robert) Edison of Hillsdale and Deborah (Jack) Timmerman of Loudon, Tenn.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Michael; three brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Kerby Fannin officiating. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Social-distancing will be followed. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
OCT
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
