Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Somerset Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Bailey


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce L. Bailey Obituary
Joyce L. Bailey, age 78 of Lake Somerset, Michigan passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, Michigan.

She was born on May 6, 1942 in Jackson, Michigan to John P. and Ruth Hannah (Elliott) Lane. She married James L. Bailey on March 28, 1964 in Somerset, and he survives. Joyce lived most of her early life in the Somerset area. She then lived in Jonesville for 20 years before moving back to Somerset.

She graduated from Addison High School in 1960. She received her BA Degree in business from Eastern Michigan University. Joyce briefly taught school in the Pinckney school system before becoming office manager for her husband and son's accounting firm Bailey, Hodshire & Company in Jonesville. She was a member of the Somerset Congregational Church in Somerset, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Women's Fellowship and was instrumental in the church's bi-annual pie sale.

Surviving besides her husband Jim is one daughter, Hope (David) Anderson of Marshall, one son, Greg (Patti) Bailey of Hillsdale, two grandchildren, Megan and Ryan, one sister, Gina (Larry) Bauman of Somerset, one brother, John Lane of Jackson, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.

Private Graveside Services will be held at Somerset Cemetery in Somerset, Michigan. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the for lung cancer research, Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home or to the Somerset Congregational Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, Michigan.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -