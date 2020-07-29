1/1
Joyce M. Fiddie
Joyce M. Fiddie, 76, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home. She was born November 1, 1943 in Hillsdale to Samuel & Helen (Jackson) Sawyer. Joyce was first married to William Blank and he preceded her in death. She later married Richard Fiddie on March 29, 1986 and he survives.

Surviving besides her husband Richard are five children, Bill (Jody) Blank of Harrisonville, MI, Teresa Blank of Hillsdale, John (Jackie) Blank of Knoxville, TN, Tom Blank of Hillsdale and Dean (Lori) Blank of Allen; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren also survive.

Joyce was preceded by her parents and a sister, Beverly Southworth.

There will be a memorial gathering of family and friends for Joyce Fiddie on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at the home of her son, Dean at 8900 W. Chicago Rd., Allen. Arrangements are entrusted to the Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
