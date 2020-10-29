Juanita Maxine Suits, 98, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2020 at Assured Hospice Home in Cartersville, Georgia. She was born July 29, 1922 in Avilla, Indiana to Forrest and Welcome (McCoy) DeHoff. Maxine married Owen Suits on February 8, 1942 and he preceded her in death on July 29, 2002.
Maxine graduated from Avilla High School in 1940 as valedictorian of her class and she went on to attend International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana graduating in 1941. While living in Avilla, she was employed at Riley's Gun Store and she later retired from Andrew Mack and Son Brush Company in Jonesville as the office manager retiring in 1986. Maxine was a member and elder of Jonesville First Presbyterian Church where she also enjoyed knitting with the Knit Wits of North and the Child Study Club. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, sewing, knitting and traveling. Maxine also loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol (Doug) Lewis of Cary, North Carolina and Karen (Jeff) Stearns of Cartersville, Georgia; son, David (Kim) Suits of Osseo; seven grandchildren, Brian Lewis of Knightdale, North Carolina, Matt (Jennifer) Lewis of Little Rock, Arkansas, Michael (Jennifer) Lewis of Springfield, Virginia, Brandyn (Katie) Lewis of Siler City, Virginia, Chaitra (Alex) Schmits of Apex, North Carolina, Zachary Suits of Okeechobee, Florida and Cathy (Ben) Litoborski of Anderson, South Carolina; eleven great-grandchildren; two siblings, Donna Murphy of Pompton Plains, New Jersey and Paul (Rosalyn) DeHoff of Briar Cliff Manor, New York; three step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren
In addition to her husband, Maxine was preceded in death by her parents and an infant grandson, Gregory Boyd Lewis.
A graveside service for Maxine Suits will take place Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville with Bill and Kathy Adams officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday from 12:30-2:30 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville. Face masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jonesville First Presbyterian Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County.
to share online condolences and memories with the family.