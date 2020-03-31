Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Judith A Lawson


1950 - 2020
Judith A Lawson Obituary
Judith "Judy" Ann Lawson, 70, of Reading, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Judy was born February 11, 1950 in Seattle, WA to Douglas and Mary (Bissell) Vinson. Judy had spent most of her career as a bus driver for Head Start and Key Opportunities in Hillsdale for 20 years. She worked several years with the Department of Human Services and was also a licensed cosmetologist. Judy loved shopping, rummage sales and antiquing. She loved to keep busy and spent many weekends working the Hillsdale antique and sale barns. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Judy was selfless with a heart for helping others.

Survivors include her children her children Noel Rearick of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; Autumn (Aaron) Hill of Allen; her siblings Charlotte & Donald Wolfinger, Karen Vinson both of Coldwater; James Vinson of Hillsdale; four grandchildren, Sydney Rearick, Heaven Hill, Ava Rearick, Reece Hill, many loving nieces and nephews including Tony & Deana, her close friend, Christina Dowings of Pioneer, OH and her former husband, the father of her children Richard Lawson of Camden. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
