Judith A Price
Judith A. Price, 76, of Jonesville, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital. She was born April 3, 1944 in Hillsdale to Wayne and Mabel (Smith) Beagle.

Judy graduated from Jonesville High School and went on to work at and retire from General Aluminum in Fremont. Judy enjoyed her time outside camping, gardening and hunting. She also enjoyed sewing when she was not outside on adventures.

Judy is survived by a daughter, Julie Price of Jonesville; two grandchildren, Ashley (Ray) Hughes and Taylor Frazee; and two brothers Jerry (Sandy) Beagle of Florida and Jack Beagle of Jonesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother James Arthur Beagle.

A funeral service for Judith Price will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Pastor Mary Sweet officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. Family will receive visitors Saturday at 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
