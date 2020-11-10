Judith Peltier Friedrich, age 78 of Hudson, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Michigan Medicine. She was born April 4, 1942 to Randel Clyde Doud and Martha Frances Carpenter. Judy graduated from Hudson High School, class of 1960. On August 17, 1963 she married David E. Peltier in Hudson MI; he preceded her in death on January 3, 2006. On July 20, 2012 she married James Gerard Friedrich and he survives.
Judith worked at Hillsdale County Friend of the Court as an enforcement officer for 29 years and was an active member of legal secretaries of Hillsdale. Judy was a member of the Hudson Friday Women's Club and the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed numerous gatherings with classmates from high school as well as colleagues from work. She will be remembered for her love of shopping and traveling. Most of all spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by two children, Debbie Wilenius (Allen Bailey) and Michael David (Rachel) Peltier and three grandchildren Brie Wilenius, Sara Marie Peltier, and Craig (Shay) Bailey, sister in-law Carol Doud also numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to Dave, Judy is preceded in death by her parents, brother Gary Doud, and brother-in-law Sheldon Peltier
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. with a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson MI. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required. Visitation will also be from 10 am to 10:45 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hudson, MI. A Funeral Mass for the soul of Judith will be celebrated Wednesday at 11a.m. with Fr Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will take place at Locust Corners Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart Schools or the Dorothy Morine Peltier scholarship fund. Please leave a message of comfort for the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.