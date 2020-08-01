1/1
Judith S. Dowell
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Judith Sharon Dowell, 78, of Montgomery, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at MacRitchie North Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born September 21, 1941 in Hudson to Paul and Evelyn (Baldwin) Kast. She married Ralph Dowell, Jr. on September 4, 1960 and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2018.

Judy graduated from Camden-Frontier High School in 1959. She was a stay at home mom until her last baby entered kindergarten, and after that she worked at Crotty Corporation in Montgomery for many years before retiring. She enjoyed crocheting but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Montgomery American Legion Auxillary and New Beginning Church in Montgomery.

Survivors include five children, Kathy (Jerry) Coe, Craig (Sherry) Dowell, Debbie (Gerald) Wilcox, Tony (Dawn) Dowell and Tammie (Matt) Higley; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert (Jan) Kast, Bill (Ruth) Kast and Richard (Linda) Kast.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph "Junior" Dowell; and brothers, Michael and David Kast.

Funeral services for Judith Dowell will be held Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Beginning Church in Montgomery with Pastor Herb Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Berg Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-6 PM at New Beginning Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.

Memorial contributions are suggested to New Beginning Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
