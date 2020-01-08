|
|
|
Judy Kay Burger, 65, of Allen, passed away at home on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Heartland Hospice.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 136 E. Chicago Road, Coldwater, MI, with Pastor Kim Cole officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon at the church. The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020