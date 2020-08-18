1/1
Junior Ray Benn
1933 - 2020
Junior Ray Benn, age 87 years of Addison, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 11, 1933, in Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan, the son of Fred R. and Mable I. (Perkins) Benn. Ray graduated from North Adams High School in 1951. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Ray married Janis E. Stiffler on April 22, 1956 in North Adams. She survives.

Ray spent many years in finance and cash crop farming. He enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, camping, traveling, community volunteering and especially spending time with family.

Surviving Ray, besides his wife, Janis are their three children, Michael (Katie) Benn of Jackson, Lonny (Jin) Benn of Ft. Myers, FL and Debra (Greg) Storer of Addison, four grandchildren, Robert (Andrea) Storer of Brooklyn, Andrew Storer of West Warwick, RI, Kelsey (Chance) Blackburn of Cement City and Austen Benn of Jackson, four great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Eva Blackburn and Adalyn and Annalise Storer and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Andrew and Norbert Blanchard and two sisters, Eileen Bates and Juanita Harmon.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Dibble Cemetery, Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Michigan with Pastor Cyle Young officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Addison EMS, Southern Care Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.


Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
