Eagle Funeral Home New Jonesville Chapel
109 East St
Jonesville, MI 49250
(517) 849-9191
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Juritta J. Laurell Obituary
Juritta J. Laurell, 82, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. She was born August 25, 1937 in Jackson to Robert & Helen (Sanders) Smith. Juritta was married September 20, 1980 to Jim Laurell and he survives.

Juritta retired from Fasco in Hillsdale and was formerly employed at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was an avid gardener and loved growing and tending her flowers.

Surviving besides her husband Jim are two daughters, Carrie Marsh of Osseo and Beckie Teller & Steve Miller of Jonesville; a son, Robert Teller of Jonesville; four step-children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and a sister Susie (Rick) Peterson of Quincy.

Juritta was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Jim.

Funeral services for Juritta Laurell will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville with Pastor David Wruck officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends for visitation Friday from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Hospital. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019
