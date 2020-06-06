Justin William Eugene Palmer, 25, of Hillsdale, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Hillsdale. He was born August 26, 1994 in Hillsdale to Phillip and Mary (Toubeau) Palmer.
Justin attended Jonesville High School and he was formerly employed at Martinrea in Jonesville. He was also formerly employed at the Hope House in Jonesville as a resident aide, where he enjoyed mentoring those in need. Justin also loved being outdoors kayaking, pitching horseshoes, hiking and camping.
Survivors include his father, Phillip (Penny) Palmer of Hillsdale; sister, Andrea (Jarin Kratzer) Palmer of Hillsdale; half-brother, Donald (Martha) Bennett of Hillsdale; paternal grandparents, Perry (Elaine) Palmer of Hillsdale; maternal grandmother, Jan Toubeau of Coldwater; nephew, Greyson; niece, Sophia and his beloved cat, Tango.
Justin was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Palmer; grandfather, Eugene Toubeau and his uncle, William Palmer.
In the interest of public health and safety, private family services for Justin Palmer will take place at VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the William Palmer Scholarship Fund c/o Hillsdale County Community Foundation. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences with the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Jun. 6, 2020.