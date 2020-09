Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Louise Reynolds-Jodis was born Jan. 15, 1969, in Jackson, Mich., and passed away at her home in Hillsdale, Mich., on Sept. 11, 2020.



A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



In memory of A life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved.

