Karen Mae Troxell, 71, of Montgomery, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born August 20, 1948 in Hillsdale to Kenneth and Thelma (Hassett) Word. She married Thomas Troxell on June 23, 1968 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2011.
Funeral services for Karen Troxell will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading with Pastor Larry Rubingh officiating. Interment will follow at Billingstown Cemetery in Northwest Twp., OH. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Visiting Angels (143 N. Michigan Ave., Edgerton, OH, 43517). For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019