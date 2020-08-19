1/
Katherine M. Waterbury
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine M. Waterbury, 67, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. She was born January 14, 1953 in Kalamazoo to Elwood and Ethel (DeBray) Winchell. She married Robert Waterbury II on October 12, 1979 and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2018.

Funeral services are Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at World Harvest Assembly of God Church in Quincy. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
5172832145
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved