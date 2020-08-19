Katherine M. Waterbury, 67, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. She was born January 14, 1953 in Kalamazoo to Elwood and Ethel (DeBray) Winchell. She married Robert Waterbury II on October 12, 1979 and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2018.



Funeral services are Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at World Harvest Assembly of God Church in Quincy. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.





