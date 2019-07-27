|
Kathryn Jean Daniels of Jerome, Michigan passed away on July 26, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. She was born on January 5, 1933 in Tipton, Michigan to John and Dorothy (Hardy) Wisner.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jimmy Daniels; three children, Kathy (Duane) Wagler, Betty (Fred) Godfrey and James Daniels; six grandchildren, Angela (Tyson) Wagler-Stuckey, Eric (Cortney) Wagler, Ryan Wagler, Tom (Becky) Godfrey, Ben Godfrey and Ashlie (Mike) Haeussler; nine great grandchildren; and two brothers, Leslie (Lyn) Wisner and Carl (Joanne) Wisner.
She was preceded in passing by her parents and one great granddaughter, Hannah.
Kathryn was a longtime member of the Jerome United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
A funeral service to honor the life of Kathryn Jean Daniels will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Puckett officiating. Interment will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, July 29th at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Jerome United Methodist Church. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
