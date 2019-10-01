|
Kathryn J. "Kathy" Shirey, 80, of Osseo, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Drews Country Living in Hillsdale. She was born January 25, 1939 in Hillsdale to Chester & Geraldine (Taylor) Welker. Kathy was married July 14, 1957 to James Shirey and he survives.
Kathy was the former owner of Dobbins Flowers in Hudson. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Pittsford and former Sunday School Superintendant for many years. Kathy was a member of the OES, a former Girl Scout Leader and member of the Hudson Friday Club. She was an avid golfer and was chairperson for the Women's Golf Charity Classic for many years.
Surviving besides her husband, Jim of 62 years are four children, Jamie (Richard) Bauerly and Sherrie (John) Abrams, both of Hillsdale, Mark (Erica) Shirey of Holland and Matthew (Melinda) Shirey of Hudson; ten grandchildren, Eric Hepker, Ashley (Keith) Kunkel, Adam (Rebecca) Bauerly, Abbey (Matt) LoPresto, Mya & Emma Shirey, Jessica (Ryan) Haywood, Sophie, Phoebe, Sam and Daphanie Maddox; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Pittenger of Lansing.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Mary.
Memorial services for Kathy Shirey will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the First Congregational Church in Pittsford with Pastor Terry Bobzien officiating. Family interment will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Twp., The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 5-8 PM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Congregational Church or Hospice of Hillsdale County. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019