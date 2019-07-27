|
|
Keith Jay Nauta, age 62, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. He was born November 10, 1956 in Gary, Indiana to John and Nancy (Blanchard) Nauta Jr.
Keith graduated from Calumet High School, Class of 1975 in Gary, Indiana and from Hillsdale College in 1985. He served his country in the United States Navy as an instrument repairman. Keith was formerly employed at IBM in Chicago and for Robert Half Consulting. After moving back to Hillsdale, Keith started his own business repairing computers. Keith also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and majored in Bible theology and pastoral training. He enjoyed ministering to shut-ins and anyone in need. Keith loved working on computers, playing golf, reading, listening to music and taking photos.
Keith is survived by a daughter, Jessie from Maryland; three siblings, John (Karen) Nauta III of Lake Station, Indiana, Mike (Michelle) Nauta of Hillsdale and Nancy (Jay) Bumpus of Hillsdale and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nora Kern.
A memorial visitation for Keith Nauta will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Private family interment will take place at Cambria Cemetery #2 in Cambria Township at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Legacy Respite Club at Perennial Park Senior Center or Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on July 27, 2019