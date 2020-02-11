|
Kenneth Alan Sunday, age 59 of Camden peacefully passed away Sunday morning with his family by his side. He was a warrior against cancer for two years but lost his battle and is now in his Heavenly home. Born on October 3, 1960 to Alan and Janice Sunday, Ken grew up on their family farm near Marshall, Michigan and was a 1979 graduate of Marshall High School.
Before joining the Army in 1981, he worked on a dairy farm near Marshall while also working on the family farm. That same year he met his future wife, Brenda. Shortly afterwards he started his four years in the Army, stationed in Gelnhausen Germany and Fort Hood, Texas. He left the Army having attained the rank of Sargent.
He returned home in 1985 and married Brenda. They lived on a small farm in southern Hillsdale County. In March of 1987 they had their only son, Edward, who lives in Frankenmuth, Michigan with his wife Ashley and grand puppy, Maxwell.
Ken worked as a car hauler for Cassens Transport out of Detroit for 32 years. He enjoyed camping, landscaping, boating and volunteering with the Hillsdale County 4-H program. He loved traveling and took his family on vacations to forty-seven states.
Ken is survived by his parents, Alan and Janice Sunday of Marshall; his wife, Brenda of Camden, MI; his son, Edward (Ashley) of Frankenmuth, MI; two brothers, Don Sunday (Sue) of Greenville, SC and Gary Sunday (Leslie) of Quincy, MI; one sister, Angie Myers (Doug) of Marshall; five nieces; two nephews; six great nieces and two great nephews. He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Harold and Vera Sunday and Earl and Elda Sweet.
A funeral service to honor Kenneth Sunday will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Friday, February 14, 2020 beginning at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Glen Prine officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyllys Cemetery in Cambria Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, February 13th from 2:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to or Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020