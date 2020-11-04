Kenneth Ervin Frick, age 78, went to be home with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home. He was born September 13, 1942 in Coldwater to Floyd and Doris (Funk) Frick.
Kenneth lived in Litchfield his whole life. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1960. He married Dorothy Todd in October 1961. He retired from Simpson Manufacturing in Litchfield after over 40 years. He was a member of the South Litchfield Baptist Church.
Kenneth loved to watch the Michigan Wolverines. He was an avid bowler for many years, mostly at the Coldwater Recreation where he served as league secretary for many leagues. He was on the Coldwater Bowling Association Board of Directors for many years then was the Associations Secretary-Treasurer until retiring in 2017. He ran the Coldwater Men's Bowling Tournament for many years. In 1977 he won the Tri-State Tournament at the Coldwater Recreation. He also bowled over 40 years in the National Bowling Tournament and was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1989.
He spent his summers at Yogi Bear Campground in Fremont, IN where he enjoyed spending time with his six great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy; daughters, Connie (Mike) Ferry and Shelly (John) Wykes, both of Litchfield; son, Greg Frick of Quincy; And like a son Michael (Stacey) James of Athens; grandchildren, Stacey (Tyler) Kelley of Colon, Kimberly (Michael) Langhann and John (Bethany) Wykes, both of Litchfield, Payton James of Athens; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Emersyn, Sloane, and Nora Kelley, Nolan and Peyton Langhann; sister, Sandy (David) King of Litchfield; aunt, Lucy Funk of Auburn, IN; several sister and brother-in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James Frick.
Graveside services for Kenneth Frick will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Don Harkey officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Litchfield District Library or South Litchfield Baptist Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.