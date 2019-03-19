|
|
Kenneth M. Lyons of Hillsdale, Michigan passed away on March 17, 2019 at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility. He was born on May 31, 1932 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan to Lico and Blanche (Godsby) Lyons.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Navy. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.
A Memorial service to honor Kenneth M. Lyons will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale on Saturday, March 23, 2019 beginning at noon. Private interment will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday, from 1o a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Michigan Humane Society.
Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
HAMPTON FUNERAL HOMES – HILLSDALE
517-437-0605
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019