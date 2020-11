Or Copy this URL to Share

Kevin Guy Bright, age 58, of Coldwater and formerly of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. He was born November 17, 1961 in Stuart, Florida to Clarence and Helen (Osborne) Bright.



Graveside services for Kevin Bright will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale with Rev. Don Lee officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store