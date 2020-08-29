1/1
Kevin J. Barber
1960 - 2020
Kevin John "Big Man" Barber, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his home. He was born October 22, 1960, in Hudson, Michigan, the son of John and Nora (Coffey) Barber.

He is survived by four children, Kasey (Derek) Brenner of West Unity, OH, Brian Stewart of Hillsdale, MI, Brent (Eden) Barber of Jonesville, MI and Mary (Brian Clark) Barber of Hillsdale, MI; six grandchildren, Kodi, Cade, Ava, Jordan, Madison and Nolan; mother, Nora Jane Barber of Hudson, MI; four sisters, Nancy (James) Bowen of Wauseon, OH, Kathy (Dave) Vanlerberg of Morenci, MI, Shirley (Don) Myers of Camden, MI and Polly (Ben) Fish of Hudson, MI and several nieces and nephews many friends and his ex-wife, Dawn Barber of Hillsdale, MI.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Barber; two brothers, Mark Barber and Kelley Barber and one sister, Theresa Gay.

Kevin graduated from Waldron High School, Class of 1979 and he was a retired Welder. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, coon hunt and talk on his C.B. Radio. He also enjoyed "Wheeling and Dealing" with whoever he could, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends for an outdoor visitation at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, on Tuesday, September 1st, from 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. Following Executive Orders, no more than 100 people may be in attendance at a time, and social distancing with face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
