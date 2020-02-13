|
Kevin L. Towers, 64, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at his home.
Kevin was born December 19, 1955 in Hillsdale, the son of Darwin & Shirley Towers.
Kevin is survived by two sons, Michael (Lindsey) Towers of Denver, Colorado and Matt Towers of Auburn, Indiana; five siblings, Carol (Gary) Null of Jonesville, Pam Martin and Sharron Preston, both of Hillsdale, Dawn (Mike) Hardy of North Adams and Larry (Marcia) Towers of Donihue, Iowa.
There will be no visitation or calling hours for Kevin Towers at this time. Memorial services are being planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home in Jonesville.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020