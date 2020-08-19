Kevin R. Hendrix, age 61, of Hillsdale, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hillsdale Hospital.



He was born June 26, 1959 in Eaton Rapids, Michigan to Elmer F. and Mildred F. Hendrix. Kevin is survived by a son, Jeremy R. of Florida and a daughter, Jessica of Michigan, 3 sisters, 4 brothers, 8 grandkids and a great-granddaughter on the way.



Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and 1 sister, Sue.



Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at his request. Memorial donations are suggested to his family-Darren Hendrix.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store