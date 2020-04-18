|
|
Kristin Townsend-Warren was born on January 6, 1967 in Lansing, Michigan to Ronald and Mary Ann (Hanson) Warren. She passed away on April 17, 2020. In addition to her parents, Kristin is survived by her loving husband, Richard Townsend.
Kristin was very proud of her "boys." She is survived by Kirk III, Kraig (Sarah), and Konnor Putnam. She is also survived by her step-son, L.J. (Britt) Townsend; granddaughter, Lauren; brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Shirley Warren; her uncle James Hanson; her in-laws, Jim and Nancy Townsend; brother and sisters-in-law, Darin and Katie Townsend, Nicole and Scott Chase, and Jessie and Chris Durkee; and many nieces and nephews.
Kristin taught in the Hillsdale Public Schools for 25 years. She held a variety of teaching positions and was currently teaching in the Horizon Program at Hillsdale High School where she excelled. She also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Hillsdale Hospital. Kristin was a friend to everyone who knew her.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to the family c/o Kraig Putnam at Community Choice Credit Union, which will be used to start a scholarship in memory of Kristin. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Apr. 18, 2020