Kristy Lynn Cox, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She was born August 4, 1975 in Hillsdale, Michigan the daughter of Butch and Diane Draper.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Cox, whom she married on February 26, 1999. She is also survived by two sons, Reese Cox and Ryan Cox both of Hillsdale; her mother, Diane Draper of Hillsdale; one brother, Mark (Jill) Draper of Hillsdale; one sister, Schantell (Don) Wheaton and Josh, Justin and Rachelle Barnett all of Quincy; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sharon and Lewis Cox of Hillsdale; one sister-in-law, Julie Cox and her children Jamie and Jenna Cox all of Hillsdale; a special aunt, Darlene Tambling of Mt. Morris, MI and several other nieces, nephews and cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Butch Draper and one brother-in-law, Greg Cox.

Kristy was a wonderful wife and mother, who enjoyed being a homemaker and especially loved to cook.

At her request cremation has taken place and a memorial service may be held at a later date.

