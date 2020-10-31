1/1
Lara L. McDowell
1953 - 2020
Lara Lee "Pamela" "Pam" McDowell, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Acension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at the age of 66, after a brief illness. She was born November 14, 1953, in Hillsdale, the daughter of Harry and Shirley (Durling) Loveless.
She is survived by her husband, Randy McDowell; one son, Artie (Loretta) Carpenter of North Adams; three sisters, Bonnie (Robert) Kast of Hillsdale, Patty (Ron) Gardner of Hillsdale and Judy (David) Greek of Jonesville; one brother, Ivan Hawkins of Hillsdale; several nieces and nephews and many friends, including friends from the Jonesville American Legion Post # 195.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her adopted parents, Oma and Adrian Rodgers; five brothers, Kenny Loveless, Harry Loveless, Jr., Bill Loveless, Bud Loveless and Roger Brown and one uncle, former Hillsdale County Sheriff, Ed Webb.
Pamela worked at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility for over 20 years where she served as a Dietary Aide.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale, 4-7 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020. At her request, cremation will follow the visitation and a graveside memorial service will be held at Sunset View Cemetery in Jonesville, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Jonesville American Legion Post #195. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.

Published in The Hillsdale Daily News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
Hampton Funeral Homes - Hillsdale
3380 W. Carleton Road
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-0605
